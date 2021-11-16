Hurco Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Hurco Companies has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Shares of HURC stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. Hurco Companies has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.