Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.10 Million

Brokerages expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to announce sales of $19.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.56 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $33.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.38 million to $36.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $195.96 million, with estimates ranging from $188.27 million to $203.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hyzon Motors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

