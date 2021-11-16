i3 Verticals (IIIV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect i3 Verticals to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of IIIV opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.08.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 85.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
