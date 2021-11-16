iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iBio had a negative net margin of 978.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.34%.

NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. 19,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,572,200. The stock has a market cap of $155.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of -6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.74. iBio has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iBio stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of iBio worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

