Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

IBJHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS:IBJHF remained flat at $$2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. Ibstock has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

