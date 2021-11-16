ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,255 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of ICL Group worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ICL Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,924,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,679,000 after acquiring an additional 274,382 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,779,000 after buying an additional 9,678,119 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,582,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,003,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after buying an additional 227,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,121,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after buying an additional 126,040 shares in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

