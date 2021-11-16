IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Short Interest Update

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the October 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Biometrics ASA stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $354.01 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,112.07% and a negative return on equity of 134.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

