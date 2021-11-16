IDOX (LON:IDOX) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:IDOX opened at GBX 71.60 ($0.94) on Friday. IDOX has a 52 week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 81.92 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.88. The company has a market capitalization of £318.93 million and a PE ratio of 34.10.

About IDOX

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

