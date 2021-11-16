IDOX (LON:IDOX) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON:IDOX opened at GBX 71.60 ($0.94) on Friday. IDOX has a 52 week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 81.92 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.88. The company has a market capitalization of £318.93 million and a PE ratio of 34.10.
About IDOX
