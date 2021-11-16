IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 14,614 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.41% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th.

