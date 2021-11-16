IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Walmart by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.96.

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.50 and its 200 day moving average is $143.19. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

