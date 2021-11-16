IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,407 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM opened at $189.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

