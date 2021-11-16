IFP Advisors Inc Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 17,097.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78,991 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 318.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

