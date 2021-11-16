IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,466 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 664,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,501 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,483,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,587,000 after purchasing an additional 112,159 shares in the last quarter.

FMB stock opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $57.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

