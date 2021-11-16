IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 5,691 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Progressive by 1,194.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 55,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 50,873 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 18.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 104.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $718,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.14. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

