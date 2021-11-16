IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $56,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $8,643,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 304,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 280,704 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 833,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 219,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,349,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.58.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.