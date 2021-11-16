IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the October 14th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ISVLF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. 99,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. IMPACT Silver has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

