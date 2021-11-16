IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the October 14th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ISVLF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. 99,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. IMPACT Silver has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.95.
About IMPACT Silver
