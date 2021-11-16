Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$45.26.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$44.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.82 billion and a PE ratio of 61.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.38. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$21.55 and a twelve month high of C$45.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

