IMS Capital Management Acquires 122,205 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,205 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for approximately 2.7% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vistra worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 619.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

