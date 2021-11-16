IMS Capital Management Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 90.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in CME Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CME Group by 73.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $226.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.63.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,492 shares of company stock worth $6,084,225. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

