IMS Capital Management Buys 532 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

