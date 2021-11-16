IMS Capital Management Has $266,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,499,000 after purchasing an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after purchasing an additional 388,780 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $85.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

