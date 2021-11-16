IMS Capital Management Sells 5,586 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IMS Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 154,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Shares of CSCO opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $242.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

