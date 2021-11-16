Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

INDP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. 2,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,344. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Indaptus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

