Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to announce $149.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.10 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $118.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $505.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $491.62 million to $519.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $673.86 million, with estimates ranging from $672.32 million to $675.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

INDB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.68. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

