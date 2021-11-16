IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,267,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 615,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,442,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 993,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,600,000 after purchasing an additional 162,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 417,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 47,588 shares in the last quarter.

QAI stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10.

