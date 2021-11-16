Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

ILPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

