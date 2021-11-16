Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.25.

Several research firms recently commented on INGR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.52. 229,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,911,000 after acquiring an additional 71,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after acquiring an additional 333,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ingredion by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243,890 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 38.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,195,000 after buying an additional 449,174 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.9% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,512,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

