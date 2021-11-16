Ink (INK) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. Ink has a market capitalization of $595,604.42 and $28,063.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00067993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00093962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,600.04 or 1.00367263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.71 or 0.07025216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.