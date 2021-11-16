Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOUT opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $38.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50.

