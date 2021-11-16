Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) CEO Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $554,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

