Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Buys 57 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £137.94 ($180.22).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 58 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £139.20 ($181.87).

MAB opened at GBX 237.60 ($3.10) on Tuesday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 256.48. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.17.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

