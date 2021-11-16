Insider Buying: NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Acquires 4,955 Shares of Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 4,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $24,675.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Najeeb Ghauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Najeeb Ghauri acquired 5,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $23,150.00.

NTWK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,131. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.85. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTWK. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

