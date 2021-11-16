Insider Buying: Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:RC opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.