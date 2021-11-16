Insider Buying: Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:RC opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.78.
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
