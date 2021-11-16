Insider Selling: Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Sells 25,105 Shares of Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:B traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,919. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on B shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

