Insider Selling: Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Insider Sells 16,267 Shares of Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $3.36 on Tuesday, hitting $132.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,465,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.88. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $133.21.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.88.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.