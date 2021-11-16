Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Sells 2,748 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $371,007.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
JAZZ opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.96. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
