Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Sells 2,748 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $371,007.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

JAZZ opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.96. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

