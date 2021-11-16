Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Sells 27,831 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,394,054.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ONEW traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $51.23. 100,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,319. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a market cap of $770.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $56.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

