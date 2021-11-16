Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells 8,347 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 28,078 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,455,844.30.

On Monday, September 13th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $438,087.24.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,028,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,290,622. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 95.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 179.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $1,642,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pinterest by 245.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 46,227 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Pinterest by 35.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 461,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.