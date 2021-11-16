Insider Selling: UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. 4,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,139. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 116.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in UMH Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 515,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UMH shares. Aegis increased their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

