Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Sells 128,000 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) Director Thomas H. Parker sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $244,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of URG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,277,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $379.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 52,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.