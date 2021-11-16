Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Sells 128,000 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) Director Thomas H. Parker sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $244,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of URG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,277,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $379.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.46.
Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.
Ur-Energy Company Profile
Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.
