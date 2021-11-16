Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Inspired Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.52. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 747,280 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486,322 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 634,921 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

