Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$218.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$193.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$196.09.

TSE IFC opened at C$166.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.96. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$140.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$178.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$168.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$168.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

