Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Intel by 11.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 44,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Intel by 11.2% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 21,859 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 23,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Intel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $51.11. 212,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,210,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

