Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Intel makes up 3.8% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $204.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

