Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 205.3% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $120,000.

PYZ traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.08. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,831. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.15. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $96.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

