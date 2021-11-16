Invesco Ltd. Acquires 206,670 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.70% of Kontoor Brands worth $55,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 87,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 173.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after buying an additional 199,970 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 832,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 114.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

