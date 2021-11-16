Invesco Ltd. Has $61.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $61,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $1,896,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after buying an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $171.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $139.20 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.56.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

