Invesco Ltd. Has $62.74 Million Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,271,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,149 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $62,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,506.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 170,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 159,683 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 99,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,784 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 365.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 619,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCY opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

