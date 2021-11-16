Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,280,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Invesco were worth $34,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

