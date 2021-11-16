Invesco Ltd. Purchases 204,820 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.27% of Northwest Natural worth $52,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

